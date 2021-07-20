Don’t do it. I was tempted by this back in 2002 when the sex scandal was raging. I had only discovered Tradition a few years earlier, and was still angry about what they had stolen from us. I confessed to a good priest, who explained why clinging to the Barque was essential. If Christ promised to never abandon His Church, who do you think you are? Pray, do penance, and trust in the Divine Providence. On the day of your Particular Judgment, you’ll be glad you did. Help others understand this.
3 thoughts on “How you can be right about almost everything, and still be totally, tragically, wrong”
God help and save the Orthodox. But I will remain Catholic forever. Still, it’s hard to argue with what they have written. I’ve been attending Ukrainian Eastern Rite Catholic Masses for 47 years now, not exclusively, but mostly. If I manage to save my soul, much credit to them.
I have been going to a Ukrainian Catholic Church for over 33 years now. They have been a lifeboat for me in these stormy seas, but I see waves dashing against them as well. The most comfort I have had in this life is to be able to kneel before the tabernacle and pour my heart out to Him in His beautiful wooden church with icon faces looking down on me. I pray that can continue.
Some of my mother’s relatives were Orthodox and people who are not Orthodox don’t completely understand how they feel about the Church of Rome. Mark’s post shows some of that. They are even less “understanding” of the so-called “Uniate” churches which they consider to be traitors to the Eastern traditions.
I’ve been praying every day to Blessed Vasyl Velychkovsky, who suffered greatly under the KGB for not renouncing his Catholic faith and defecting to the Orthodox. He is my “Dido” (Ukrainian grandfather). He might look like a kindly grandfather but that man had a spine of steel. May he and his fellow martyrs intercede for us here fighting below.
Worth a peek, Mark
“Is Pope Benedict “a Prisoner in the Vatican” & did he Resign under Duress?” https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/07/is-pope-benedict-prisoner-in-vatican.html