How you can be right about almost everything, and still be totally, tragically, wrong

Don’t do it. I was tempted by this back in 2002 when the sex scandal was raging. I had only discovered Tradition a few years earlier, and was still angry about what they had stolen from us. I confessed to a good priest, who explained why clinging to the Barque was essential. If Christ promised to never abandon His Church, who do you think you are? Pray, do penance, and trust in the Divine Providence. On the day of your Particular Judgment, you’ll be glad you did. Help others understand this.

