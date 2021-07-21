“The Council of Trent is like dirt,” whether you’re Luther, Bugnini , or Bergoglio Posted on July 21, 2021 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on ““The Council of Trent is like dirt,” whether you’re Luther, Bugnini , or Bergoglio”
This holy man is the face of the enemy of those who currently rule the Church. Faithful Catholics and their true Bishops are now either underground or in prison or dead. Communist apparatchiks chosen by the Psrty have been given Bishop Mitres to enforce communist rule over our brothers and sisters in China. The RCC and Chinese communists are in alliance.
And this holy, suffering Cardinal of the Church – who actually deserves the red he wears, perhaps alone among the College – was not even granted the courtesy of an audience with the “Pope”, after traveling across the world to voice his concerns on behalf of the Church in China.
What happened to the Church in China was a harbinger. I knew it at the time. On the other side of the world and far, far away but within the mystical Body of Christ they might just as well have been our neighbor in the pew. And now we see – what happened to them can, now is, happening to us all. And this holy Cardinal now speaks on our behalf.