Listen to the Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett explain the new rules and tell me it it not supremely ironic that this is happening in Israel:
“The unvaxxed will also be required to quarantine for a week after traveling and everyone, regardless of vaccination, will be required to mask up once again.
“Note that he is primarily addressing young people between 12 and 30 who are statistically not at risk from the Rona and who may rightly believe the effective-yet-still-experimental vaccines isn’t in their best long-term interest.”
https://notthebee.com/article/israel-just-banned-unvaccinated-citizens-from-going-to-any-public-place-with-more-than-100-people-so-like-everywhere
Just make the unvaccinated wear a yellow star.