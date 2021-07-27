CDC Bombshell: “Vaccinated individuals infected with Covid have just as much viral load as the unvaccinated, making it possible for them to spread the virus”

“Administration officials had been struggling in recent days with how to respond to a rising number of Covid-19 infections and hospitalization among those who are fully vaccinated .”

WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on Tuesday recommending indoor mask use in areas with high transmission rates after new data suggested fully vaccinated individuals are not just contracting Covid-19 but could potentially infect others.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said recent studies had shown that those vaccinated individuals who do become infected with Covid have just as much viral load as the unvaccinated, making it possible for them to spread the virus to others. Based on that finding, Walensky said the CDC is also recommending that all school children wear masks in the fall.

Following the announcement, staffers around the White House began putting on masks and Vice President Kamala Harris wore one at an event Tuesday afternoon where she called on more Americans to get vaccinated to cut the spread of the virus.

“People need to get vaccinated, that is the only way we are going to cut this thing off, nobody likes wearing a mask, get vaccinated,” Harris said.

Administration officials still contend that the fully vaccinated represent a very small percentage of transmission, which is primarily occurring among unvaccinated people. Walensky said the decision to call a return to mask use wasn't taken lightly, and that she hopes it will be temporary — until the ranks of the vaccinated increase, and the amount of virus circulating in the community decreases.

“It is not a welcomed piece of news that masking is going to be a part of people’s lives who have already been vaccinated,” Walensky said. “This new data weighs heavily on me, this new guidance weighed heavily on me and I just wanted to convey that this was not a decision that was taken lightly.”

