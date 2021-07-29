Phillies vs Nationals game canceled due to covid outbreak: 12 infected, all but one were vaxxed!

Tonight’s game between the Phillies and Nationals has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/1EA4qnReOm — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 28, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Four Washington Nationals players and eight staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing Major League Baseball to postpone their game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.

Washington manager Dave Martinez said Turner was among four players who tested positive. He didn’t identify the others. “I’m just worried about the guys, I really am,” Martinez said. “It’s been a tough go; this doesn’t make it any easier.”

Martinez said all but one of those who tested positive have been vaccinated… The Nationals are among the teams that have reached the 85% vaccination rate, which let some of MLB’s coronavirus protocols to be relaxed.

https://6abc.com/philadelphia-phillies-washington-nationals-covid-19-test-game/10915008/