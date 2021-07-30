Not lucid, Not President Biden: “The DOJ hasn’t told me quite yet if I can mandate the jab nationally.” Have a good weekend, and stock up on essentials.

Wait for it…

Biden on states, private companies, and schools mandating COVID-19 vaccines:



"I would like to see them continue to move in that direction… it's still a question whether the Federal government can mandate the whole country." pic.twitter.com/ZSFd1JCB6s — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 29, 2021

Saw the following at The Eponymous Flower. Too good not to share:

“Out of all the vaccines I’ve had in my life, I’ve never experienced one that says I have to wear a mask and socially distance even when fully vaccinated, or possibly still contract or spread the virus. The vaccines I’ve had never told me I was bad, selfish, irresponsible, or an uneducated person for not taking it…or judged me if I didn’t. The vaccines I’ve had never made me a slave to a green light on an app.



“I’ve never seen a vaccine allow a 12-year old’s consent to supersede their parents’ consent. In a world with so much injustice already, that my kids would lose potential educational, entertainment or other opportunities for not having it. Where a world seems ok that the government uses false promises, propoganda, control and dominance, bribery and prizes, slander, hypocrisy, finger pointing…



“I have never seen a vaccine threaten relationships between family members or divide close friends. Never seen it used for political gain. I have never seen a vaccine threaten someone’s livelihood. We listen to doctors ‘for’ it, but ignore actual virologists expressing concerns but are threatened to be silenced. That society is only allowed to hear 1 voice, and if you’re not with it, you feel so alone, saddened, depleted, frustrated, helpless, raw…



“I have never seen a vaccine that discriminates, divides, segregates and judges society. This is one powerful vaccine… It does all these things, yet it does not do what all the other vaccines I’ve had were designed to do – which is successfully fight off the disease?! My health today, tomorrow, 2 years or 10 years from now out trumps any trip/vacation or opportunity to eat in a restaurant. And all this for a 99.98% survival rate under the age of 70. I did the math. I don’t want people getting hurt from covid, but I don’t want them hurt from vaccines either…



“Do we view this vaccine as a saviour? I’m interested in My Saviour – who already has my days numbered, and who wants people freed – especially from fear and division…who I think is so saddened when He looks out on the world today… One day down the road, everything may be taken away from me, but I’m thankful they can’t take Jesus!”

~ Anonymous

http://www.theeponymousflower.com/2021/07/whats-in-jab.html

In the end, her Immaculate Heart will triumph. Stay frosty and stay confessed.