Hurry! Still time to submit your intentions for Cardinal Burke’s Solemn Mass at LaCrosse 1 Aug @0730 Central

This Sunday, August 1st, you will be able to watch Cardinal Burke say a Holy Mass live at 7:30 AM CT (new time) from the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Lacrosse, Wisconsin. On Saturday, July 31st, we will be sending out the link to view the live mass, followed by Cardinal Burke reciting the Holy Rosary, in a separate email.

As part of Operation Storm Heaven, your intentions are added each month to the Holy Mass celebrated by His Eminence Raymond Cardinal Burke and to the Holy Rosary prayed by him and all the Rosary Warriors throughout the world on the 1st of August.

Also, as we enter the month of August, let us intently bring our hearts close to the. Immaculate Heart of Mary, which is flooded with grace, as we prepare for the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary on August 15th.

Did you know that on the Feast of the Assumption some churches around the world have the ancient Blessing of Herbs, that dates back to the tenth century?This blessing can also apply to fruits and vegetables too. It is an occasion to thank God for His great bounty, that is revealed in the abundant fruits He has bestowed upon us. Why not ask your pastor if you can bring fresh herbs, fruits and vegetables to be blessed on August 15th? Let us be actively involved in reviving beautiful customs that richly proclaim our Catholic faith.

Now is the time to present your new or updated intentions and prayer requests for Operation Storm Heaven before the 1st of August.

Besides your personal intentions for you and your loved ones, let us remember to pray for:

~The people of Canada; 48 Canadian Churches have been vandalized or burned down in the past two months.

~Farmers, who have been affected by the weather conditions that have caused severely damaged crops. The wildfires and excessive heat that have taken a deadly toll on parts of the US.

~For our Bishops and the Clergy, to stand up as Good Shepherds and to not give in to the demands of a society that is becoming more godless, with each passing day.

~For the continuation and sanctification of the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) also

known as the Extraordinary Form of the Roman Rite around the world and for

the enlightenment of The Holy Spirit for the Bishops who have recently restricted priests from saying the TLM.

I would like to take advantage of this opportunity to thank you for being part of Cardinal Burke’s Rosary Crusade Operation Storm Heaven. I would also like to encourage you to recite the Holy Rosary every day as Our Lady requested, if you do not do so already.



(This is Mark. May I suggest the following intention, in addition to others you may have: That the Cardinal Princes of the Church, or at least one of them, declares that significant irregularities have been discovered with regard to Pope Benedict’s proffered resignation of February 2013. Furthermore, that antipope Bergoglio be removed, his entire usurpation nullified and expunged, and Pope Benedict XVI Ratzinger declared the one and only living pope since April 2005).