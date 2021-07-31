Herd Immunity, 67% with antibodies, only 13% “fully vaxxed,” and the rona is on the run. Get your supplies, before it’s too late. Ivermectin is getting very scarce.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/21/covid-19-antibodies-detected-in-67-of-indias-population
4 thoughts on “India crushed Covid using ivermectin, and you can too”
Help your body. Just finished picking the garden, beans, potatoes, peas, cucumbers, beets. We have container bush beans two years in a row and they are fantastic. We row them as we have plenty of room. If you live in a city, they will be great for you to grow in a plastic container on a patio or balcony. They produce mightily. Only about twelve to eighteen inches high.
Seeds from, https://www.reneesgarden.com/products/bean-bush-container-french-mascotte
This company is solid and we use a lot of heirloom seeds and we now have a five year seed bank in our cold storage.
Have a Blessed Sunday, all is ready for that.
India isn’t the reason there is scarcity. That’s not how this is working.
That’s not what I said. Have you checked Amazon lately? It’s scarce and pricy in the States. Find a farm supply, quickly.
https://www.indiamart.com/proddetail/ziverdo-kit-kit-of-zinc-acetate-tablets-doxycycline-capsule-ip-ivermectin-dispersible-tablet-12373324255.html