CNBC didn't get the memo: 74% of people infected in Mass. Covid outbreak were "fully vaccinated" Posted on August 1, 2021 https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/30/cdc-study-shows-74percent-of-people-infected-in-massachusetts-covid-outbreak-were-fully-vaccinated.html?
One thought on “CNBC didn’t get the memo: 74% of people infected in Mass. Covid outbreak were “fully vaccinated””
111,000+ CASES across the U.S.A. where a FULLY VACCINATED PERSON TESTED POSITIVE for COVID
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/just-111000-vaccine-breakthrough-cases-identified-us-10x-cdcs-count-stopped-tracking-may/ +++
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-07-30/cdc-scaled-back-hunt-for-breakthrough-cases-just-as-the-delta-variant-grew