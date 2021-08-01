2 thoughts on “Need a little pick me up? I’ve got seven minutes of video just for you.

  2. Thank you Mark. More goodness from the SSPX.

    Now if we could shut up the folks in homoland, Ferndale, Mi who are trying their best to destroy the reputation of the SSPX maybe Ferndale could be converted.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.