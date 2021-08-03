Here it comes: NYC mandates deathvaxx for restaurants, gyms, theaters… and they say it’s just the “first step” (think supermarkets, drug stores, hospitals)

By AMANDA EISENBERG 08/03/2021 09:29 AM EDT

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to announce a new policy Tuesday that requires residents to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination to dine inside restaurants, work out at a gym, attend a play or go out dancing, a city official said.

De Blasio’s announcement marks one of the most aggressive steps taken by an elected official to combat a rise in Covid-19 cases caused by the Delta variant. In late July, the mayor mandated that unvaccinated city hospital workers and clinical staff at the city health department submit to a weekly Covid-19 test — a move first reported by POLITICO — and that city employment for new hires is contingent on vaccination.

An official described the move as just a first step toward a wider vaccine requirement in the nation’s biggest city.

“The mayor is now 100 percent [on board] and aggressively pushing vaccine certification,” said a City Hall official familiar with the discussions, who asked for anonymity to speak ahead of the formal announcement. “[De Blasio] wants it for everything indoors — public and private — but obviously has to scale implementation and expects a lot of pushback.”

The official added that New York City wants to “lead the nation in this regard.”

