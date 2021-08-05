Phoenix Jesuits mandate deathvaxx and/or endless testing and masks for kids… “Kindness, caring, diligence,” you know

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A private school in central Phoenix has a simple message for students and staff: get the COVID-19 vaccine or expect a lot of testing starting next month. In a letter given to parents on Wednesday, Brophy College Preparatory spelled out their back-to-school rules regarding COVID-19. When classes begin on Aug. 9, everyone will have to wear a mask indoors, with masks being optional outdoors… Also, beginning Sept. 13, all students and employees will have to show proof they’re vaccinated or will have to submit negative COVID-19 tests twice a week if they haven’t been vaccinated. The tests will have to be done at a lab or pharmacy, no at-home tests.

Students who want to participate in overnight retreats or school-related activities outside of the Valley have to be vaccinated. That rule starts on Aug. 9.

They will be doing all in-person learning this year, so that means no hybrid option. If a student tests positive for COVID-19, they’ll have to quarantine for 10 days. Unvaccinated students who are exposed to a COVID-19 case will also have to isolate.

Brophy Prep Principal Bob Ryan said in the letter he hopes the school community has the same “kind of care and diligence” to getting the COVID-19 vaccine that it did to wearing masks last year. “Although we know that young people are less likely to suffer serious effects from COVID, they can be carriers of the virus and can spread it to vulnerable members of our community,” said Ryan.

To read the letter in full, click/tap here.