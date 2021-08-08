Stop your grinnin’ and drop your linen: End-times prophesy specifically calls out “great men” of the earth spreading deception via pharmacology

Wow. I MEAN. It’s almost like the Holy Bible in modern English is inadequate or something….

The “thy” is “the world’s”, not God’s. Hence the lower-case.

Ann,

Something I’ve known for awhile but never understood how that it would happen: Enter the rona scam and death jab. Sorcery. Look it up in Rev: chapter 18 v 23. Sorcery from the Greek is literally where we get the word for pharmacy. Medicine. Also used as magic.

That verse also speaks of the “great men of the earth” being “merchants”. The super rich elites. Gates, Soros, Fraudci, etc.

Revelation 18:23 And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived.

Greek: φαρμακεία

Transliteration: pharmakeia

Pronunciation: far-mak-i’-ah

Definition: From G5332; medication (pharmacy) that is (by extension) magic (literal or figurative): – sorcery witchcraft.

KJV Usage: sorcery (2x), witchcraft (1x).

Occurrences in Bible: 3

Occurrences in verses: 3

Yes I know it’s a King James Version I’m using but it’s all I know at the moment. God keep you around with us for LONG time please.

C

St. Jerome’s Latin Vulgate translated in the Douay-Rheims:

And the light of the lamp shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth, for all nations have been deceived by thy enchantments.

et lux lucernae non lucebit in te amplius : et vox sponsi et sponsae non audietur adhuc in te : quia mercatores tui erant principes terrae, quia in veneficiis tuis erraverunt omnes gentes.

D’oh!!!!

And while we’re at it…

They all knew, from the beginning, exactly what was going to happen, namely Antibody Dependent Enhancement, and the NIH itself published a scathing paper declaring that “informed consent” was not possible without explicitly telling people that the DeathJabs could very possibly make natural confrontation with Coronaviridae far worse via ADE.

This is an admission in no uncertain terms that the past eight months specifically vis-a-vis the DeathJabs have been a giant violation of the Nuremberg accords and the largest crime against humanity ever executed. All responsible from Gates to Fauci to Dickless Levine to Cuomo to the entire management of Pfizer, Moderna and every pharmaceutical company that participated in this mass poisoning should be considered non-state, non-uniformed enemy belligerents and dealt with accordingly.

This is just the introduction:

Abstract

Aims of the study

Patient comprehension is a critical part of meeting medical ethics standards of informed consent in study designs. The aim of the study was to determine if sufficient literature exists to require clinicians to disclose the specific risk that COVID‐19 vaccines could worsen disease upon exposure to challenge or circulating virus.

Methods used to conduct the study

Published literature was reviewed to identify preclinical and clinical evidence that COVID‐19 vaccines could worsen disease upon exposure to challenge or circulating virus. Clinical trial protocols for COVID‐19 vaccines were reviewed to determine if risks were properly disclosed.

Results of the study

COVID‐19 vaccines designed to elicit neutralising antibodies may sensitise vaccine recipients to more severe disease than if they were not vaccinated. Vaccines for SARS, MERS and RSV have never been approved, and the data generated in the development and testing of these vaccines suggest a serious mechanistic concern: that vaccines designed empirically using the traditional approach (consisting of the unmodified or minimally modified coronavirus viral spike to elicit neutralising antibodies), be they composed of protein, viral vector, DNA or RNA and irrespective of delivery method, may worsen COVID‐19 disease via antibody‐dependent enhancement (ADE). This risk is sufficiently obscured in clinical trial protocols and consent forms for ongoing COVID‐19 vaccine trials that adequate patient comprehension of this risk is unlikely to occur, obviating truly informed consent by subjects in these trials.

Conclusions drawn from the study and clinical implications

The specific and significant COVID‐19 risk of ADE should have been and should be prominently and independently disclosed to research subjects currently in vaccine trials, as well as those being recruited for the trials and future patients after vaccine approval, in order to meet the medical ethics standard of patient comprehension for informed consent.