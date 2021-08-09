Read this again, and explain to me why there are not massive criminal charges and Nuremberg-style trials of deathvaxx pushers who willfully cover up known risks of harm?

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7645850/#__ffn_sectitle

Results of the study

COVID‐19 vaccines designed to elicit neutralising antibodies may sensitise vaccine recipients to more severe disease than if they were not vaccinated. Vaccines for SARS, MERS and RSV have never been approved, and the data generated in the development and testing of these vaccines suggest a serious mechanistic concern: that vaccines designed empirically using the traditional approach (consisting of the unmodified or minimally modified coronavirus viral spike to elicit neutralising antibodies), be they composed of protein, viral vector, DNA or RNA and irrespective of delivery method, may worsen COVID‐19 disease via antibody‐dependent enhancement (ADE). This risk is sufficiently obscured in clinical trial protocols and consent forms for ongoing COVID‐19 vaccine trials that adequate patient comprehension of this risk is unlikely to occur, obviating truly informed consent by subjects in these trials.

Conclusions drawn from the study and clinical implications

The specific and significant COVID‐19 risk of ADE should have been and should be prominently and independently disclosed to research subjects currently in vaccine trials, as well as those being recruited for the trials and future patients after vaccine approval, in order to meet the medical ethics standard of patient comprehension for informed consent.

  1. (Raises hand) Because Big Pharma, and Satanic Globalists have paid off everyone, and by that I mean opposition parties and the Church itself. Money and power are the keys to the kingdom here on earth, and those that get it, whether by hook or crook or bribes, aren’t going to give them up.

    Everyone with power is on the side of darkness. This has been a decades long plan.

  2. This is why nothing will happen. They own the “vaccinated” zombies.

    …”In a Supreme Court case decision in 2013 – Pathology vs Myriad Genetics, Inc – the United States Supreme Court ruled that you cannot patent human DNA as it is ‘a product of nature’. However, at the end of the ruling, the Supreme Court wrote that if you were to change a human’s genome by mRNA vaccines (being used currently) then the (altered) genome CAN be patented.”…

    Click to access 12-398_1b7d.pdf

    Thus you by the consent to take the juice, you now are owned. Period. Slaves have no rights.

