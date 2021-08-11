“According to two peer-reviewed scientific journals written within the last 12 months, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will likely cause deaths related to the ADE immune response in people who took those vaccines.”

The entirety of what follows was left in the combox:

PNF says: August 10, 2021 at 5:22 pm

Hi Mark. I wrote and shared the following in an email to my family a few months ago:

PRELIMINARY DEFINITION OF TERMS:

ADE = Antibody Dependent Enhancement. ADE happens when your immune system overreacts to a virus and you die not from the virus itself but from your body’s own immune response.

Neutralizing vs Non-Neutralizing Antibodies = See this explanation:

https://www.arcpointlabs.com/fort-myers/blog/what-is-the-difference-between-neutralizing-and-non-neutralizing-antibodies/

______________________________________________________

FIRST ARTICLE:

Antibody-dependent enhancement and SARS-CoV-2 vaccines and therapies

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41564-020-00789-5

KEY FINDING OF THE FIRST ARTICLE:

“ADE has been observed in SARS, MERS and other human respiratory virus infections including RSV and measles, which suggests a real risk of ADE for SARS-CoV-2 vaccines and antibody-based interventions. However, clinical data has not yet fully established a role for ADE in human COVID-19 pathology. Steps to reduce the risks of ADE from immunotherapies include the induction or delivery of high doses of potent neutralizing antibodies, rather than lower concentrations of non-neutralizing antibodies that would be more likely to cause ADE.”

TAKE-AWAY OF THE FIRST ARTICLE:

Any COVID-19 vaccine would likely cause ADE, unless the vaccines produces “high doses of potent neutralizing antibodies.” If the vaccines produce non-neutralizing antibodies, the risk for ADE, and death, is increased.

__________________________________________________________

So let’s see what type of antibodies (neutralizing vs non-neutralizing) are produced by the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

SECOND ARTICLE:

The plasmablast response to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination is dominated by non-neutralizing antibodies that target both the NTD and the RBD

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.03.07.21253098v1.full

KEY FINDING OF THE SECOND ARTICLE:

“Our data provide important new insights into these responses in comparison with immune responses to natural infection. Indeed, SARS-CoV-2 infection results in a very heterogeneous antibody response to the spike protein in terms of antibody quantity. In contrast, mRNA vaccination appears to induce a high antibody response of relatively homogenous titers. However, we also found that vaccines generate more non-neutralizing antibodies than COVID-19 survivors resulting in a worse ratio of neutralizing to binding antibodies.”

TAKE-AWAY OF SECOND ARTICLE:

The mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Modera) produce primarily non-neutralizing antibodies. The First Article said that the non-neutralizing antibodies were the cause of ADE in previous Coronavirus vaccines.

So according to the two peer-reviewed scientific journals written within the last 12 months, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will likely cause deaths related not to the coronavirus itself, but to the ADE immune response in people who took those vaccines. The deaths will be blamed, by the government and media, on “COVID variants.” This will be a lie. The vaccines will be to blame for the excess deaths.

Most importantly, because a higher ratio of neutralizing to non-neutralizing antibodies will help suppress the immune overreaction, it is likely that Convalescent plasma antibodies, because they are produced from the blood of COVID survivors, will be the best treatment for those people suffering from vaccine-induced ADE.

It is best not to take these unnecessary COVID vaccines. COVID can be prevented by taking Ivermectin or HydroxyChloroquine. It can also be treated with those same drugs if treatment starts early. But for those who have already taken these dangerous, experimental vaccines, if they find themselves getting severely sick with ADE-like symptoms, they should ask to receive convalescent plasma antibodies.