Assumption Day: “Blessed be the Lord who made heaven and earth, who hath directed thee to the cutting off the head of the prince of our enemies”

Happy Feast of the glorious Assumption!

“The Lord hath blessed thee by his power, because by thee he hath brought our enemies to nought. Blessed art thou, O daughter, by the Lord the most high God, above all women upon the earth. Blessed be the Lord who made heaven and earth, who hath directed thee to the cutting off the head of the prince of our enemies. Because he hath so magnified thy name this day, that thy praise shall not depart out of the mouth of men who shall be mindful of the power of the Lord for ever, for that thou hast not spared thy life, by reason of the distress and tribulation of thy people, but hast prevented our ruin in the presence of our God. Thou art the glory of Jerusalem, thou art the joy of Israel, thou art the honour of our people.” Lesson, Feast of the Assumption, Judith 13:22-25; 15:10

The Assumption is the Fourth Glorious Mystery of the Most Holy Rosary. Fruit of the mystery is a well-provided death. You really need to start praying for that. We are sprinting toward all manner of persecution, and as we learned last year, the sacraments are not guaranteed. Get your house in order and be prepared. Do it right now, today.

The Fifth Glorious Mystery is Mary’s Coronation. Fruit of the mystery is trust in Mary’s intercession. It means really trusting her with your needs, and not in a spirit of desperation or helplessness. Get out of your own way and hand it over to her. She has been directed to cut off the head of the prince of our enemies. She’s got this.

May I recommend starting with the following short prayer. It is sort of a “prepper” prayer, because it solicits contrition and gets your heart in the right place. It prompts deep reflection on one’s own faults. Wrap them all up and hand it all over to Our Lady.

Pray the Rosary, every day. It is life changing. Fly to her and trust in her.

Also, have I mentioned practicing Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament at least once a week? Schedule it on your calendar the way you would a super important work meeting, because it is even more important than that. You need to spend time with your Creator, and He really wants you there. You don’t need structured prayers; just converse with Him. You cannot hear His voice without silence and stillness. Listen to Him. If you don’t think you can do an hour, try fifteen minutes to start. He doesn’t need much to work with.

God is in charge, and His Mother is directing traffic. Go to them.

Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on us.

Queen of the Universe, pray for us.

Virgin Most Powerful, pray for us.

Mary, Undoer of Knots, pray for us.

Happy feast, everyone!