Excommunications for deathvaxx refusal will be forthcoming from the antichurch. Bring it.
I couldn’t help but notice that Cardinal Antichurch “forgot” to capitalize “Church” in that passage.
They always reveal themselves.
4 thoughts on “WAR: Dear comrades of Chicago, rejecting the deathvaxx “is a rejection of the Church’s authentic moral teaching””
Cardinal Cupich is lower than whale excrement.
Evil is destroying things right now. Just everywhere. The goal is to get Christians to give up. Or apostasize.
Trump and Ratzinger were the katechons. They failed. And here we are.
I’ve been hearing some troubling things about sspx priests and one of their bishops getting jabbed. Unconfirmed but troubling if true.
We are getting a practical lesson in True vs False “obedience”.
Just because Cupich says by his authority as Cardinal Archbishop to jump off the cliff – must we?
Just because Bergóglio says by his authority as Bishop of Rome we must stop assisting at the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass and join the audience at a New Mass™️- must we?
Best and most approachable article I’ve read on this topic – *absolutely essential reading* imo, by Padre Peregrino (Fr. David Nix).
https://padreperegrino.org/2021/08/obed/
Illegal orders should trouble us not. Nope. Not taking the death jab from hell. You have zero authority, Cardinal Cupich, to jab me. You have zero authority to discipline me for acting contrary to your Covid beliefs. Zero.