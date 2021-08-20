Must watch: Video from Australia shows father violently restrained as child ripped from his arms to be deathvaxxed Posted on August 20, 2021 This is coming to your neighborhood, unless you decide to do something about. Welcome to Australia. pic.twitter.com/0YngSdr0be— Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 19, 2021 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
3 thoughts on “Must watch: Video from Australia shows father violently restrained as child ripped from his arms to be deathvaxxed”
The password is “Psyop”
This is so hard to watch. It’s unconscionable what they’re doing. I’d fight like this for my children, too. Anyone of us would. I don’t understand these people at all. I don’t like to hate anyone but I sure do hate the evil they are doing.
Why oh why was he even there with her to begin with????