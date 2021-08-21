America Last: Military loses control of Kabul airport ingress, citizens told to stay away

https://af.usembassy.gov/security-alert-embassy-kabul-afghanistan-august-21-2021/

This means that Americans are surely being mowed down in the streets with AK fire, while our troops sit there with RoEs consisting of “use your inside voice.” It’s straight up disgusting, and if you’re not mad as hell, you should be. As each day passes, this operation appears more and more like intentional incompetence. Prove me wrong.