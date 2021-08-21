Remember that time Trump and Fauci handed over Operation Warp Speed to a shell company that had never commercialized a single product in its entire history?

Wake up. Start getting ready for the panic with the vaxxed getting sicker and sicker as we descend into cold and flu season. Delta is real, and whatever it is, it seems to be much worse than the old rona, and we have already seen a study where ADE is happening. Are you making popcorn to watch the war of the thrice jabbed against the merely twice jabbed? That should be good viewing. Strong rumors circulating that one of the brands will received full FDA approval next week. Meanwhile, vaxx mandates are mushrooming and pushback seems to be growing. It’s pretty tough to run a hospital when all your nurses are quitting and the bedpan scrubbers are going to work at McDonald’s for $23/hr. But you can be assured that more mandates are coming, and you better be wargaming your own offensive. To put you in the right mindest, here is a warm look back to just this past May, where I tried to explain the background of the Moderna monstrosity, which is how this story line got started.

Former Moderna scientist: “It’s a case of the emperor’s new clothes. They’re running an investment firm, and then hopefully it also develops a drug that’s successful.”

Posted on MAY 2, 2021

I’m just going to go ahead and paste here from wiki about the ten year history of failure, failure, and nothing but failure from Moderna. It looks more like a money-laundering outfit than anything else. So ask yourself, how is it that after ten years of producing nothing, they were able to come up with a highly safe and highly effective Corona vaxx to enter into human trials just five WEEKS.

At the very end, you will read about the promise they made to Trump, and you will understand a great many things:

In 2010, ModeRNA Therapeutics was formed to commercialize the research of stem cell biologist Derrick Rossi. Rossi had developed a method of modifying mRNA by first transfecting it into human cells, then dedifferentiating it into bone marrow stem cells which could then be further differentiated into desired target cell types.[22][23] Rossi approached fellow Harvard University faculty member Tim Springer, who solicited co-investment from Kenneth R. Chien, Bob Langer, and venture capital firm Flagship Ventures.[23][24] Together they founded a company named from the combined terms “modified” and “RNA”.[25]

In 2011, the CEO of Flagship Ventures (now Flagship Pioneering), Noubar Afeyan, brought in European pharma sales and operations executive Stéphane Bancel as CEO.[23][11] Afeyan personally owned 19.5% of Moderna and was the largest single shareholder, while his fund, Flagship Pioneering, owned 18%.[26]

In March 2013, Moderna and AstraZeneca signed a five-year exclusive option agreement to discover, develop, and commercialize mRNA for treatments in the therapeutic areas of cardiovascular, metabolic, and renal diseases, and selected targets for cancer.[11][27][28] The agreement included a $240 million upfront payment to Moderna, a payment which was “one of the largest ever initial payments in a pharmaceutical industry licensing deal that does not involve a drug already being tested in clinical trials”,[27] and an eight percent share in Moderna.[26] As of May 2020, only one candidate has passed Phase I trials, a treatment for myocardial ischemia, labelled AZD8601.[a][30]

In 2013, Rossi, Chien and their team reported that they were able to improve heart function in mice and enhance their long-term survival with a “redirection of their [stem cell] differentiation toward cardiovascular cell types” in a significant step towards regenerative therapeutics for Moderna.[31][32] In the same year and on the strength of the Nature Biotechnology paper, Moderna received from other investors $110 million.[31]

In January 2014, Moderna and Alexion Pharmaceuticals entered a $125 million deal for orphan diseases in need of therapies. Alexion paid Moderna $100 million for ten product options to develop rare-disease treatments, including for Crigler-Najjar syndrome, using Moderna’s mRNA therapeutics platform.[33] By 2016, Bancel told an audience of JPMorgan Chase investors that the work with Alexion would shortly enter human trials. However, by 2017, the program with Alexion had been scrapped as the animal trials showed that Moderna’s treatment would never be safe enough for humans.[11][12]

In February 2016, a Nature editorial criticized Moderna for not publishing any peer-reviewed papers on its technology, unlike most other emerging and established biotech companies, and compared its approach to that of the controversially failed Theranos.[34] In September 2018, Thrillist published an article titled, “Why This Secretive Tech Start-Up Could Be The Next Theranos”,[35] criticizing its reputation for secrecy and the absence of scientific validation or independent peer-review of its research, though having the highest valuation of any U.S. private biotech company at more than $5 billion.[11][36] A former Moderna scientist told Stat: “It’s a case of the emperor’s new clothes. They’re running an investment firm, and then hopefully it also develops a drug that’s successful.”[11]

In 2018, the company rebranded as “Moderna Inc.” with the ticker symbol MRNA, and further increased its portfolio of vaccine development.[10] In December 2018, Moderna became the largest biotech initial public offering in history, raising $621 million (27 million shares at $23 per share) on NASDAQ, and implying an overall valuation of $7.5 billion for the entire company.[37][38] The year-end 2019 SEC filings showed that Moderna had accumulated losses of $1.5 billion since inception, with a loss of $514 million in 2019 alone, and had raised $3.2 billion in equity since 2010.[10][26]

In March 2020, in a White House meeting between the Trump administration and pharmaceutical executives, Bancel told the president Moderna could have a COVID-19 vaccine ready in a few months.[10] The next day, the FDA approved clinical trials for the Moderna vaccine candidate, with Moderna later receiving investment of $483 million from Operation Warp Speed.[10] Moderna board member, Moncef Slaoui, was appointed head scientist for the Operation Warp Speed project.[10]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moderna