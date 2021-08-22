Got a PayPal account? You did read the new user policies and disclosures, right?

You know that DHS has identified “Election Conspiracy” and “Vaccine Misinformation” as terrorism, right?

https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-august-13-2021

Well, PayPal has now claimed the right to not only cancel you, but also to charge you for it. Are you against vaccine mandates or mask mandates, have you violated any local ordinances or regulations, have you shared information that big brother would consider wrongthink? Get out now.

Amendments to the PayPal User Agreement

Effective: September 21, 2021

We are revising PayPal’s Seller Protection program to clarify eligibility for certain claims involving travel tickets sold by the travel carrier.

We are revising the length of time sellers have to notify us of any pricing errors or discrepancies to be sixty (60) days from having access to their account statement(s) or other account activity information.

We are clarifying the types of costs used to calculate the reasonable minimum estimate that we may recover if you engage in any restricted activities.

Amendments to the PayPal Acceptable Use Policy

Effective: September 21, 2021

We are revising the policy to clarify that violations may subject you to damages. We are also expanding the existing list of prohibited activities and clarifying the commercial activities requiring pre-approval.

Restricted Activities

In connection with your use of our websites, your PayPal account, the PayPal services, or in the course of your interactions with PayPal, other PayPal customers, or third parties, you must not:

Breach this user agreement, the PayPal Acceptable Use Policy, the Commercial Entity Agreements (if they apply to you), the PayPal Balance Terms and Conditions (if it applies to you), or any other agreement between you and PayPal;

Violate any law, statute, ordinance, or regulation ;

; Act in a manner that is defamatory, trade libelous, threatening or harassing;

Provide false, inaccurate or misleading information;

Send or receive what we reasonably believe to be potentially fraudulent funds;

Attempt to double dip during the course of a dispute by receiving or attempting to receive funds from both PayPal and the seller, bank or card issuer for the same transaction;

Control an account that is linked to another account that has engaged in any of these restricted activities;

Conduct your business or use the PayPal services in a manner that results in or may result in; complaints; requests by buyers (either filed with us or card issuers) to invalidate payments made to you; fees, fines, penalties or other liability or losses to PayPal, other PayPal customers, third parties or you;

Use your PayPal account or the PayPal services in a manner that PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover or any other electronic funds transfer network reasonably believes to be an abuse of the card system or a violation of card association or network rules;

of the card system or a violation of card association or network rules; Allow your PayPal account to have a negative balance;

Provide yourself a cash advance from your credit card (or help others to do so);

Take any action that imposes an unreasonable or disproportionately large load on our websites, software, systems (including any networks and servers used to provide any of the PayPal services) operated by us or on our behalf or the PayPal services;

Harass and/or threaten our employees, agents, or other users.