The absolute state of play: Facebook 'fact checks' the Nuremberg Code Posted on August 23, 2021
3 thoughts on “The absolute state of play: Facebook ‘fact checks’ the Nuremberg Code”
Not all of us are Facebook savvy. What does this mean?
It means Facebook approves of violations of the Nuremberg Code.
Missing Context?
The context surrounding the damning paragraph 1 makes it trebly damning.
Here’s all 10 paragraphs related to “Permissible Medical Experiments”.
http://www.cirp.org/library/ethics/nuremberg/
Elite German doctors and the German medical community were united in support of sadistic experimentation and torture on Jews. We seem to have an outsized level of respect for the medical community that just because a doctor says or does something it must be for our good. No. They have the same capacity for evil as anyone else … and because they are bright they also have the capacity to act out and inflict harm in most ingenious ways. Doctors participated in Treblinka, Dachau, Auschwitz – in many ways were most responsible. And so – the Nuremberg Codes. “NEVER AGAIN”! we said. Until next time, it seems.