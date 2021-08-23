With Pfizer FDA Approval It’s Worth Remembering Pfizer and Moderna Intentionally Lost The Clinical Trial Control Group Testing Vaccine Efficacy and Safety

The mandates will now become crushing. I wonder how many people who got their first two shots are really going to get their third. Ask some friends and leave a comment.
According to the New York Times and multiple media outlets, Pfizer is expected to get full FDA approval today. “The move would make it the first Covid vaccine to go from emergency use authorization to full FDA approval.” (read more) With that in mind, it is worth a reminder that both Pfizer and Moderna stopped the clinical trials the FDA was using in their review:
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccine tests were conducted, as customary, with a control group; a group within the trial who were given a placebo and not the test vaccine. However, during the trial -and after the untested vaccines were given emergency use authorization- the vaccine companies conducting the trial decided to break protocol and notify the control group they were not vaccinated. Almost all the control group were then given the vaccine.
Purposefully dissolving the placebo group violates the scientific purpose to test whether the vaccine has any efficacy; any actual benefit and/or safety issues. Without a control group there is nothing to compare the vaccinated group against. According to NPR, the doctors lost the control group in the Johnson County Clinicial Trial (Lexena, Kansas) on purpose:
(Via NPR) […] “Dr. Carlos Fierro, who runs the study there, says every participant was called back after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccine.
“During that visit we discussed the options, which included staying in the study without the vaccine,” he says, “and amazingly there were people — a couple of people — who chose that.”
He suspects those individuals got spooked by rumors about the vaccine. But everybody else who had the placebo shot went ahead and got the actual vaccine. So now Fierro has essentially no comparison group left for the ongoing study. “It’s a loss from a scientific standpoint, but given the circumstances I think it’s the right thing to do,” he says.
People signing up for these studies were not promised special treatment, but once the FDA authorized the vaccines, their developers decided to offer the shots. (read more)
Just so we are clear, the final FDA authorization and approval for the vaccines are based on the outcome of these trials. As noted in the example above, the control group was intentionally lost under the auspices of “the right thing to do”, so there is no way for the efficacy, effectiveness or safety of the vaccine itself to be measured.
I was being treated by a Doctor a few months ago, seeing him for the first time, and during our small talk prior to discussion of my minor injury it emerged that I was not vaccinated nor did I intend to get vaccinated.
Treatment and evaluation came to a stop.
He then proceeded to lecture me about why I needed to get vaccinated pronto. I then proceeded to give him the other side of that story.
The interesting part of the story is when I informed them that I would not get vaccinated with a substance that had not been thoroughly tested in a controlled, scientific way which, if done properly, would take years rather than weeks.
His response was – “Oh it’s been thoroughly tested! It’s been tested by 300,000,000 people”.
This supposed scientist merrily supports the destruction of science based testing protocols in support of a new system where we are all guinea pigs. This is, quite literally, the testing protocols of Dachau, Auschwitz: Forced march, strap down, jab, observe what happens next.
My response to him – “I will happily participate in your society-wide testing program as a member of the control group. All science based testing requires a control group … right? Right”?!
Nuremberg Code violation. I’m with this guy … the penalty of violating this code is death. Serious stuff, as we knew way back when a group last committed crimes against humanity.
https://gab.com/Lebronsonroids/posts/106779151149041170
Unfortunately my 80 yr old father is planning to get the third (and presumably 4th, 5th, etc until he dies) shot. My 77 year mother plans to decline. I could not get a solid answer from him as to why he wants to get it.
Gabriela Probst: My parents are of similar age. So I know what it’s like in that demographic, via their experience. The pressure is intense from their peers. It is unprecedented, the level of vitriol and anger expressed towards those who choose to not participate. Life within a closed society of aged peers (independent/assisted living) can be significantly degraded at the level of the social and the practical.
And THAT is precisely what the Freemasons in charge of this ungodly program are aiming for.
They would prefer social media influencers (which consist of news programs at their age) and peer groups do their work for them so the job is done “voluntarily”. But I have zero doubt – compulsion is coming. And then we will all need a little bit of the fire in us, that is in the fellow I linked to above.
As if there was going to be any other outcome besides FDA approval. Does anyone really think that after hundreds of millions of people have already received this injection, there was any possibility that the FDA might come out and say: “we can’t approve this drug because we’re not sure it’s safe for people yet”? My guess is that most will get the third shot and many more will go ahead and get the first rounds of shots because they actually believe that FDA approval means something…
Big surprise the stock market is screaming today…
The FDA approval letter also comes with expected dates for completion of studies on severe side effects. Myocarditis, Pericarditis, Pregnancy termination etc? We won’t know for four more years, in 2025, when the studies will have all been submitted.
Approval now. Studies later after everyone is harmed.
We don’t even know anything about severe side effects and long term health degradations. FDA approval means nothing except they are bought and paid for.
The inverted approval process of “vaccine” reminds me of the similar Democrat plan to withdraw from Afghanistan.
Remove military. Evacuate civilians after the killing fields are filled.
This is so stupid even Democrats aren’t that dumb. This is intentional, willful seditious malpractice – crimes iow.
The answer to anyone asking for my vaccine status consists of two letters: an F and a U.
Jeff C: can you speak meaningfully in the FDA approval process for more than, say, five minutes? Be honest.
Oh Nicodemus, you found me out! I thought I could pass myself off as an Expert FDA Approval Process Analyst. My point was that there was zero chance that the FDA was not going to approve these “vaccinations” after more than two thirds of American adults have been injected.
My sister is a doctor. She’s had her two vactheens and I don’t even have to speak to her to know she’ll dutifully get her third and probably all subsequent editions. When people were just starting to line up for the injectable industrial waste and before she’d attended her first appointment, I emailed her the full lowdown on the abortion links of the shots. When I next saw her and asked what she thought, she said with a noticeable hint of disdain “Typical of you.” I then tried the science angle as regards the asymptomatic transmission fable and the kabuki theatre of masks but I might as well have been speaking Swahili. I pray for her daily but boy, is she a tough nut to crack.
Can anyone tell me how the FDA can approve a vaccine without clinical trials being completed? The Pfizer vaccine date is in 2023. Is this the normal process?
As I’ve been saying since Obama, and as was proven in Germany, it’s the will that matters. These people are counting on decent Americans to respect the rule of law while they grab as much power as they can.
And Republicans are counting on that same decency from us to elect them to do the right thing , just so they can claim their hands are tied.
Until you realize that the logic of evil is all about will, and manipulation, and hatred, we will always be shocked at their audacity.
The most powerful word we can use is “no”. It’s time we act like this is our country, and our future, not theirs.
Everyone that had to get Medicaid because of Obamacare, like me, will be ordered to get vaxxed. And if not that, I’m sure my doctor will mandate it. I am on Thyroid medicine and anxiety medication. I will have to buy black market medicines.
It will take a while, but by Christmas I bet States will roll out vaccine passports because retail companies, at the urging of Joe Biden, will be pressured. And, since states receive Monopoly money from the Feds, they will feel it too.
This is textbook fascism, which is how Marxists gain control in nation states. It’s all on the evil spectrum,.