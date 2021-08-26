Members of the U.S. military were among the wounded in a deadly attack outside Hamid Karzai International Airport, according to an unnamed U.S. official cited by the Associated Press.
The U.S. official said the attack was “definitely believed” to have been carried out by the Islamic State group, whose affiliate in Afghanistan grew out of disaffected Taliban members with even more extreme view of Islam, according to AP.
Multiple sources, including on the ground in Kabul, confirmed to Military Times that troops are welding shut the airport gates in response to the attacks.
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2021/08/26/explosion-outside-kabul-airport-casualties-unknown/
3 thoughts on “Game over: Kabul airport gates being welded shut”
I guess they learned about welding gates from DiBlasio in NYC who tried to keep the Jewish kids out of the playground.
I don’t own a television but this week am with family that do. The news coverage on television is still non-stop covidism. Afghanistan is getting just a fraction of the news time.
I have just regular rabbit ears, no cable. I have seen a ton of coverage on Afghanistan.