Q: How many kids testing positive for Covid constitutes an “outbreak” at any public school in Maricopa County?

If two kids test positive, say at a high school with 500 kids, the entire campus is labeled as having an outbreak. Oh, and that’s true even if not at the same time…it’s two cases within two weeks. So if a kid tests positive today and gets sent home, and then a second kid tests positive two weeks from now, that school is suffering an outbreak, okay?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – From virtual learning to in-person learning, now to Covid outbreaks happening at dramatic rate, students in Arizona have been through it all. “We all know the past year and a half was probably the most challenging of these students lives,” said State Superintendent of Public Schools Kathy Hoffman. She is speaking out after a new report by Maricopa County Health on the number of Covid cases that are on the rise.

There are currently 166 schools in the county with active outbreaks. “That is something that we’ve never seen before,” said Maricopa County Health Director Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine.

It’s important to note the county health department defines an outbreak as two or more cases on campus within a two week period. In addition, the county’s report showed that one in four COVID-cases are among children,

Superintendent Hoffman said she believes the limits being placed on school districts restricting mitigation strategies are to blame. “It’s not new information to me the AZ Department of Health and all of our county health departments have been recommending masking as a way to stop the spread of Covid-19 since it is transmitted through the air, it’s become too political,” said Hoffman.

