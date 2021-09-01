If you ever run into an apostate antipope who doesn’t understand that loving God means loving His law, and that He Himself is the law (the way, the truth, and the life), show him this…

1

100% “If you love me, keep my commandments.”

[John 14:15]

2

100% “If you keep my commandments, you shall abide in my love; as I also have kept my Father’s commandments, and do abide in his love.”

[John 15:10]

3

3% “Who said to him: Why asketh thou me concerning good? One is good, God. But if thou wilt enter into life, keep the commandments.”

[Matthew 19:17]

4

3% “And by this we know that we have known him, if we keep his commandments.”

[1 John 2:3]

5

3% “And whatsoever we shall ask, we shall receive of him: because we keep his commandments, and do those things which are pleasing in his sight.”

[1 John 3:22]

6

3% “In this we know that we love the children of God: when we love God, and keep his commandments.”

[1 John 5:2]

7

3% “For this is the charity of God, that we keep his commandments: and his commandments are not heavy.”

[1 John 5:3]

8

3% “And the dragon was angry against the woman: and went to make war with the rest of her seed, who keep the commandments of God, and have the testimony of Jesus Christ.”

[Apocalypse (Revelation) 12:17]

9

3% “Here is the patience of the saints, who keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus.”

[Apocalypse (Revelation) 14:12]

10

2% “He that hath my commandments, and keepeth them; he it is that loveth me. And he that loveth me, shall be loved of my Father: and I will love him, and will manifest myself to him.”

[John 14:21]

11

1% “Amen, amen I say to you: If any man keep my word, he shall not see death for ever.”

[John 8:51]

12

1% “The Jews therefore said: Now we know that thou hast a devil. Abraham is dead, and the prophets; and thou sayest: If any man keep my word, he shall not taste death for ever.”

[John 8:52]

13

1% “Jesus answered, and said to him: If any one love me, he will keep my word, and my Father will love him, and we will come to him, and will make our abode with him.”

[John 14:23]

14

1% “Now I praise you, brethren, that in all things you are mindful of me: and keep my ordinances as I have delivered them to you.”

[1 Corinthians 11:2]