White House Signals New COVID-19 Measures Coming for People Who Are Unvaccinated

Posted on

BY JACK PHILLIPS September 8, 2021

Ahead of President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday about new COVID-19 measures, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that there may be new measures that will be imposed on unvaccinated people.

“There are six steps the president’s announcing, there will be new components,” Psaki told reporters on Wednesday. “Some of that will be related to access to testing, some will be related to mandates, some will be related to how we ensure kids will be protected in schools.”

When asked about how the new steps would impact Americans’ lives, Psaki said that “it depends on if you’re vaccinated or not.”

https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/white-house-signals-new-covid-19-measures-coming-for-people-who-are-unvaccinated_3987722.html?

