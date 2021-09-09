It’s not just Ivermectin: Quercetin also demonstrates strong anti-cancer characteristics

Everyone is on the protocol by now, right?

Quercetin… it works with the zinc. In fact, you can buy combo products that have both in one pill.

And it might just cure the cancer you didn’t know you had.

“Apoptosis” = DEATH

“Quercetin, a kind of dietary flavonoid, has shown its anticancer activity in many kinds of cancers including hematological malignancies (acute myelogenous leukemia, chronic myelogenous leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and MM) in vitro and in vivo. However, its effects on MM need further investigation. In this study, MM cell lines were treated with quercetin alone or in combination with dexamethasone. In order to observe the effects in vivo, a xenograft model of human myeloma was established. Quercetin inhibited proliferation of MM cells (RPMI8226, ARP-1, and MM.1R) by inducing cell cycle arrest in the G2/M phase and apoptosis. Western blot showed that quercetin downregulated c-myc expression and upregulated p21 expression. Quercetin also activated caspase-3, caspase-9, and poly(ADP-ribose)polymerase 1. Caspase inhibitors partially blocked apoptosis induced by quercetin. Furthermore, quercetin combined with dexamethasone significantly increased MM cell apoptosis. In vivo xenograft models, quercetin obviously inhibited tumor growth. Caspase-3 was activated to a greater extent when quercetin was combined with dexamethasone. In conclusion, quercetin alone or in combination with dexamethasone may be an effective therapy for MM.”

RESULTS: Quercetin inhibited proliferation of MM cell lines

The study examined the effect of quercetin on different MM cell lines by treating MM cells with different doses of quercetin for 24, 48, and 72 h. MTT showed that quercetin inhibited MM cell proliferation in a dose- and time-dependent manner, as shown in Figure 1A–1C. However, the proliferation of peripheral blood mononuclear cells isolated from healthy individuals (n = 3) was not significantly inhibited, suggesting that quercetin had little cytotoxic effect on normal mononuclear cells, as shown in Figure ​Figure1D1D.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC5216736/