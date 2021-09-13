Not sure if this is photoshopped or it really is a black-eyed demon:
By Charlie McCarthy | Monday, 13 September 2021 11:22 AM
Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized after tweeting that “protecting the vaccinated” would be pivotal in stopping the COVID-19 pandemic. Harris’ Sunday night post on Twitter seemed to add to the widespread confusion over vaccines coming from the Biden administration.
“By vaccinating the unvaccinated, increasing our testing and masking, and protecting the vaccinated, we can end this pandemic. That’s exactly what we are committed to doing,” Harris tweeted.
“Why do you need to protect the vaccinated? Doesn’t the vax do that?” former Trump administration staffer Kyle Hooten tweeted in response to Harris post.
“Wouldn’t the vaccine protect the vaccinated? I for one am voluntarily vaccinated, however mandating Americans to receive a vaccine in order to earn a living, but not requiring it to get into our country is bass akwards,” tweeted Just Tag.
“Protecting the vaccinated”???? What do you mean? Are you saying that the vaccine alone doesn’t do its job???” tweeted Marina, a Brazilian journalist.
“Protecting the vaccinated?? Are you suggesting that the vaccine isn’t the protection that it’s being presented as? If it’s not a protection, then what is it?” Stephen Kirk tweeted.
“So wait, does the vaccine work or not? If so, why do we need to ‘protect the vaccinated’? I’m not sure how people cannot see the hypocrisy. #thinkfolks,” Dan Pulgine tweeted.
5 thoughts on “Is there any other disease where “vaccines” only protect the unvaccinated while the vaccinated remain unprotected?”
It really is mind boggling how most of the world can fall under mass hysteria like this. Forget science, politics, religious views etc. There is no more basic common sense anymore. Here’s a simple question for these zombies… Is it a normal response to fire thousands of healthcare workers during a public healthcare crisis? You know, the “HEROES” we heard so much about?
If they could offer a vactheen to protect against the Harris Variant, I’d sign up like yesterday and I wouldn’t even need an inducement of an apple and custard Krispy Kreme or a signed photo of Bill de Blasio or Warren Wilhelm, Jr. (or whatever name he’s going by this week).
Since every vaxed person is producing variants mutating according to the design of the vaccine, all unvaxed are under a constant life threatening assault. That doesn’t seem safe for anybody.
Yes, the unvaxxed are seriously at risk for whatever garbage the vaxxed are emitting.