Video: Dr. Mazza explains to Patrick Coffin all the details of Pope Benedict’s invalid resignation, and how the mountain of evidence compiled since then isn’t getting any smaller

Posted on
https://www.patrickcoffin.media/is-benedict-xvi-still-the-pope/

“It’s the question few Catholics, orthodox or heretical, want to raise. It sounds crazy at first. Granted. But if true, it has world-rocking implications for the Catholic Church: Was the abdication announcement read by then-Pope Benedict XVI on February 11, 2013, canonically valid? Were there fatal flaws in the text that would invalidate it, making Benedict the actual Vicar of Christ, and Francis an anti-pope?Joining me on The Patrick Coffin Show to tackle this—to say the least—controversial proposition is historian and author Professor Edmund Mazza.”

In this Episode You Will Learn

  • The facts behind the inquiry into whether the 2013 resignation is valid
  • The grave signs that Francis’ many scandalous and heretical teachings that prompted the investigation into the resignation
  • The key distinction between munus and ministerium, which Ratzinger made in renouncing the latter but not the former
  • A brief history of Ratzinger’s innovative treatment of the papal office and ministry
  • How Archbishop Georg Ganswein (the former secretary of Benedict XVI) has indicated that the renunciation was not total but partial
  • The lame and strange justifications made to rationalize the disturbing state of affairs
  • Other thinkers who are actively researching the topic to force an answer to the question of invalidity of the February 2013 quitting
  • Why none of this has to do with sedevacantism (the false belief that the Chair of Peter is empty)

Resources Mentioned

  • Follow Ed Mazza on his website and course details
  • 2013 Video of Pope Benedict XVI reading his resignation
  • 2016 Video of Pope Emeritus telling Francis he feels “protected” by the new pope.
  • Link to Canon 322.2
  • Text in Latin of the renunciation

