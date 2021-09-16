If only we had some kind of early warning system for vaccine reactions so we’d know right away if something was wrong

Posted on

Oh wait.

This is from the CDC description of purpose for VAERS: https://vaers.hhs.gov/data.html

Also remember, it is estimated that VAERS only captures ONE PERCENT of vaccine injuries:

“VAERS is the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System put in place in 1990. It is a voluntary reporting system that has been estimated to account for only 1% ( see the Lazarus Report) of vaccine injuries. OpenVAERS is built from the HHS data available for download at vaers.hhs.gov.” https://openvaers.com/openvaers?start=30

