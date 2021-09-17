Think you’re safe from vaxx mandates because you work from home? Think again.

Across the transom from a longtime reader. In case you were thinking the vaxx mandates would only apply to the physical workplace, because the rule will be instituted by OSHA, think again. Corporate tyrants are licking their chops to jam the jab down your throat, and they won’t stop just because you work remotely. Start making plans, if you haven’t already.

