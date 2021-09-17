Across the transom from a longtime reader. In case you were thinking the vaxx mandates would only apply to the physical workplace, because the rule will be instituted by OSHA, think again. Corporate tyrants are licking their chops to jam the jab down your throat, and they won’t stop just because you work remotely. Start making plans, if you haven’t already.
3 thoughts on “Think you’re safe from vaxx mandates because you work from home? Think again.”
I teach online at a tiny university in a tiny European country. I have no physical interaction with anyone. they wanted to know my “immunization status” anyway…
We aren’t just being lied to, we believe lies because we are ignorant. Like antibodies are what protects you from viral respiratory infection. Our lymphocytes protect us from viral infection. This is a long vid from former Pfizer scientist Dr. Yeadon, but it is vital. It covers everything. Save it. Share it. https://www.bitchute.com/video/wYZgKTJoqkQL/?fbclid=IwAR0gsvNWzcmTsQQ78izsDUyo04ymdYL4TkCSEvVhsLHyNQIv1OrOTwoOId8
1st page bottom paragraph they mention variants/breakthrough cases reason is that so many ppl decided not to get vaccinated in the first place….then two sentences down they say their info is based on science not media pasts and devoid of emotion. lmao. The lib that wrote the letter for that company almost pulled it off but just couldn’t quite finish it off w/o admitting the lie.