‘Fully vaccinated’ account for nearly 100 percent of Syracuse University’s COVID cases

SYRACUSE, New York (LifeSiteNews) – Syracuse University announced on September 17 that 143 of its 148 identified cases of COVID are attributable to individuals who have been vaccinated.

“There are now 148 active cases on the dashboard, eight fewer than yesterday,” the campus paper The Daily Orange reported. However, the COVID-19 dashboard showed only five students were in quarantine that day, meaning 143 of the students considered “fully vaccinated” were not in isolation.

This means that 96% of the identified COVID cases are attributable to people considered to be fully jabbed by the university.

A university official previously said 93% of the identified COVID-19 cases were among inoculated students.

“Of the positive tests, 93% are among vaccinated students, many of whom are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms,” the campus paper reported, based on comments from Mike Haynie, the private university’s vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation.

The university’s own interpretation of the threat of COVID spread belies the efficacy of the shots.

University officials have placed Syracuse at a “red” threat level, which “indicates a high level of transmission risk on campus.” Over 90 percent of the campus, including faculty, staff and students are considered fully inoculated against COVID-19, according to a Daily Orange article from last month. The percentage of fully-jabbed should be higher now at the end of September.