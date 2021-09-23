As Corporate Nazis begin their deathvaxx mandates, don’t wait until the last minute to prepare your exemption… you won’t have much time

Across the transom, a warning for what is coming to everyone employed by Corporate America. Prepare well your exemption case, and base it squarely on the violation of the Fifth Commandment. Self-harm is a mortal sin, and there is no proportional risk to be offset (Covid infection fatality rate 0.15%). Use the VAERS data, and note that the CDC estimates it only captures 1% of true vaccine injuries. The abortion-related aspect of vaxx development is also valid, but secondary.

https://openvaers.com/covid-data

Dear Mark,

If we were living in a sane and just society, you would already have a Pulitzer Prize for your commendable work on covidism. Thank you for the great service you are bringing to the world with your faith, persistence, and zeal – God will reward you in our true country, the Kingdom of Heaven.

Like most Americans, I do not work for Congress nor the Post Office so therefore, my employer is subject to the covidism jab mandate. Actually, they mandated it right before Biden’s declaration of war which I find interesting. I knew in my heart this was coming because we have had threats for weeks, all echoing the propaganda that can be heard 24/7 in the mainstream media.

I write to you because today, we received an email about the new policy and our job as managers. I don’t know whether to get angry or laugh at the surrealism of this communication, but I think this can be best summed up as a blueprint for a company’s voluntary suicide. Here goes.

After the introductory reminder of the company’s mandate (just one week after the second mandate notice), we were told that to have visibility as to who on our team have not submitted their proof of the jab, we would be receiving a list of our team members who have and have not submitted that data. Furthermore, it would be posted on an allegedly secure site for management and leadership. Wow! So much for privacy. We are therefore encouraged to begin the engagement with the non-jabbed to “understand their intentions and willingness to comply with the company’s policy.” Here are some of the sub-points and the bold italics are my snarky comments:

We acknowledge that the policy compliance is a personal choice, albeit with real job-related consequences… we want to extend employees time and space for these personal decisions. We have three short weeks to get in line and submit our jab proof and/or exemption requests for this life-changing decision.

We will preserve a positive work environment, free of undue pressure or coercion. This is laughable. The communications warnings of the mandate were frequent and loaded with coercion and gas-lighting.

We will be mindful and use professional discretion when sharing confidential employee information. Not credible. Everyone’s jab status is on a site accessible for managers as well as executives. What could possibly go wrong?

The letter went on to give a timeline for compliance, stating that those of us who are not jabbed by the deadline will go on un-paid, administrative leave while cases are reviewed with final separation (termination) to the un-jabbed finalized with appropriate management and legal consultation.

What’s astonishing is that my company, like so many others right now, is suffering from a shortage of workers. We are losing business due to the lack of staff from the start of covidism and the lack of applicants for open positions due to the over-generous, socialist unemployment benefits. A quarter of the staff according to the letter is not jabbed and that’s the same statistic they’ve had for many weeks. It is absolute insanity to think that things are going to get better by having to terminate 25% of the staff with low probability of finding replacements and filling all the open positions that already exist no one is applying for.

I am taking my time to draft a professional, persuasive (hopefully) religious exemption. Will it be accepted? If not, I am prepared to deal with whatever happens. I know that the Divine Providence will provide for me – the miserable, wretched sinner that I am – if I stand firm and refuse to succumb to this satanic agenda and I hope everyone who is un-jabbed at this point will take the same stance.

In closing, I want to urge all Catholics to please stop calling antipope Bergoglio “Pope Francis” and to correct anyone who says that. All three covidism shots were either developed or tested with cells derived from aborted children. This is public, published data. Period. End of debate. No true holy father, in charge of defending the Church’s position on the sacredness of human life would be echoing the party line of Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci, let alone dictating that everyone who visits the Vatican show proof the jab.

May God Bless you and your intentions.