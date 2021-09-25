It was only a matter of time: Refusing to inject yourself with poison is racist Posted on September 25, 2021 https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/anti-vaccine-pseudolegal-freemen-on-the-land-1.6188648 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “It was only a matter of time: Refusing to inject yourself with poison is racist”
Must come as news to all the hesitant people of color who refuse the experimental shots precisely because they don’t trust white institutions!
Well, in my neck of the woods, a large majority of the clotshot pushers are not exactly indigenous so if charged with that particular ThoughtCrime, I probably wouldn’t have a leg to stand on (and funnily enough that’s another potential side effect of the clotshots so it looks like I’m on to a loser any which way).