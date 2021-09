“College athlete delivers warning from hospital bed after developing myocarditis following vaccine.

“John Stokes, division 1 golfer, gives an update after developing myocarditis following second covid vaccination. He encourages anyone who has had an adverse reaction to report it to VAERS.

“His collegiate athletics career is still uncertain at this time.”

https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ncaa-division-1-athlete-delivers-vaccine-warning-from-hospital-bed/