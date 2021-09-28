TrialSite asserts 150,000 deaths by deathvaxx so far, can defend that number using multiple methods, challenges CDC/FDA/Vaxx Experts to open debate

Challenge to the Scientific Community – It’s Time for Honest and Open Debate on Vaccine Safety

TrialSite Staff September 28, 2021

TrialSite has published articles that counter the mainstream narrative promoted by the CDC, NIH, and the US government. While we have been criticized, we believe that transparent and open debate is the best way to uncover the risks as well as the benefits. The authors we have presented on TrialSite are experts in their fields with decades of experience and impeccable credentials. Silencing scientists and physicians with smear campaigns, bans, and threats strikes us as Un-American, and contrary to the public interest.

With disagreement on COVID vaccines reaching fever pitch, it’s time for the scientific community to embrace open and transparent debate on the issue of vaccine safety.

Our Challenge to the Scientific Community

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Steve Kirsch has assembled a group of experts that are willing to debate a similarly credentialed group of pro-vaccine scientists on the issue of vaccine safety.

Two key issues will be addressed in the debate:

Kirsch and his team have asserted that over 150,000 Americans have been killed by the COVID vaccines and that they can defend that number using multiple methods. They also point out that the peer-reviewed scientific literature supports their assertion. The CDC says the vaccine hasn’t killed anyone. Which is correct? Kirsch and his team have asserted that the COVID vaccines kill more people than they are expected to save over a 6-month efficacy period and that this is true for all ages. Again, they point out that the peer-reviewed scientific literature supports their assertion. The CDC says the vaccine risk-benefit is justified for ages 12 and above. Which is correct?

If you are a pro-vaccine expert that believes the current Covid vaccines are ‘safe and effective,’ these two points should be easy to address. We invite you to apply to participate in this live debate which will be impartially hosted and moderated by TrialSiteNews as a live event.

Details of the Debate

Two-hour event hosted on Zoom

Broadcast live on social media

Impartially moderated by TrialSite staff

Up to five team members (or less) on each side

Each participant will receive a $3,000 honorarium for their participation (sponsored by Steve Kirsch).

Who Can Participate?

To participate, you must be a qualified expert on vaccine safety (as judged by TrialSite). We invite you to apply to participate.