“I am the Lord thy God, thou shalt not have any gods before Me.” 

That’s the First Commandment, folks.

Today is the two year anniversary of the opening ceremonies of demon worship being enshrined in the Vatican/St. Peter’s by an apostate, demon worshiping antipope.

Demon worshipers can’t be pope. It’s sort of automatically disqualifying. Furthermore, pledging obedience/loyalty to an apostate demon worshiper is a really bad idea. You will be held to account for that.

He’s not Catholic, and he has never been pope. The proofset grows larger by the day. But at the root, it’s because Benedict never validly resigned, and still reigns. Someone in authority needs to do something about it.

Try watching the first two minutes of this:

