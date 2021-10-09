Antipope Bergoglio outlines plan for antichurch: “We must make this church different. This is the challenge, for a different church open to new elements”

God is so good. He always guides the way, and shows us right way and the wrong way. In this case, an antipope and the antichurch. He is shining a big bright light on it. Excuses are getting pretty thin.

“For I am the Lord, and I change not” – Mal 3:6

“Jesus Christ, yesterday, and today; and the same for ever.” – Heb 13:8

Glory Be to the Father, to the Son, and to the Holy Ghost, as it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be. Amen.

en.news

Hapless Francis Wants to Make “This Church Different”

“We must make this Church different. This is the challenge, for a different Church open to new elements,” Francis said at the October 9 opening of the Synodal Synods on Synodality.

Contradicting Christ (“the world hates you and hated me first”, John 15), he came up with the idea that “the Church needs more friendship with the world.” Francis paraphrased “the risks” with his usual empty buzzwords: “formalism,” “intellectualism,” “the temptation of complacency.”

Luxembourg Cardinal Hollerich, the synod’s relator general, confessed that he had “no idea” what kind of work instrument he will be writing, “The pages are blank.” Likely, he will find out soon that somebody else has done his job.