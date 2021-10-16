A Plea to the Southwest Pilots & All Americans from a Father & Former Professional Pilot: “This is The Hill. The Last Hill. We must defend this Hill & then take back all the others. Because there is no Hill after this one. They have almost taken it all. It is late. But not too late”

What follows is a full cross-post with permission from Fred Martinez at Catholic Monitor. The first two paragraphs are an excerpt, then commentary from Fred, then the full letter below the last picture. As the deathvaxx mandates and deadlines creep nearer, this is the hill. The next six weeks will determine if we can defeat this tyranny, all of it, and these pilots know they are the tip of the spear. 30% unvaxxed, and I’m hearing American Airlines is about the same. Your entire airline collapses if a third of your pilots go missing, and replacing them costs money and time. These men and women have the power to cripple interstate travel, just in time for the holidays. This will never end until we say it ends, and this is it. Pray for them. -Mark

This is a plea to the Southwest pilots and all Americans from a father as well as a former professional pilot who has been involved in professional aviation since the ‘60’s when his dad was an airline pilot – his entire conscious life. My friend in this American and worldwide battle told me after he emailed me this post: “The topic is very personal to me. It has genuinely changed the arc of my life, career, family. In submission to God, I am convinced that it is all for the good. But the change is profound. And so many, perhaps all, are experiencing it along with me.” The Catholic Monitor and I are honored to post it: When the power of the State comes calling and demands you submit to its will and that you do to yourself and your family whatever it asks, for any reason it chooses to ask – what will you say then to the fascist Oligarchy (government/corporate alliance) represented by HR, your supervisor, your boss, the armored-up policemeneea at your door. What will you do?



The choice is pictured in this simple little Meme:

The tiny, insignificant lonely free individual citizen over here. The fascist power of the State and Big Business in alliance over there. One lonely man speaks for the multitude on one side, ultimate power speaks for one against the multitude on the other. America and individual liberty and autonomy under God, or Totalitarian collective forced compliance under, by and for Dear Leader.



This threat we face is not that of violence and the tank, as the young Chinese student in Tiananmen. That threat, terrible as it is, you can see, but aims at simple physical domination, no more.



This modern threat is more insidious but thereby more total. It is personal, individual, spiritual, economic oppression that enters in and takes from us at the most intimate and personal levels – and in that personal space, that was once before free, there it now asserts practical and total control over us. In that control and in our submission to it, it thereby breaks our will and capacity to live and survive as autonomous children of God. We do as directed in order to survive and get “cookies”.

Orders, orders, orders … always more orders flowing out through the channels of the PsyOp Information Network (PIN).

“Do this”. We do it.

“Lock down your business and every business to stop the spread. Shut it all down”. We shut it all down.

“Close all your Churches”. We close them.

“Prohibit the Sacraments”. We prohibit them.

“Stay home for a long time”. We stay home.

“Turn in your neighbor if they leave”. We turn them in.

“Wear a mask”. We wear a mask.

“Wear two”. We wear two.

“Stand six feet apart”. We distance.

“Mask your kids”. We mask them.

“Make all social and commercial enterprise dependent upon compliance”. We submit.

“Pat your head, stand on one foot and rub your stomach in circles”. We do it (just kidding, even though many would).

“Get a vax”. We get a vax.

“Get another”. We get another.

“Blame the non-compliant if you still get sick”. We blame them.

“Fire and exclude those who don’t comply”. We fire and exclude them.

“Hate those non-compliant who are starving and suffering on the peripheries of life”. Grrrrrrr!!

The list goes on and on and on. There will never be an end to this list as long as we allow ourselves to be ruled by a fascist oligarchy of government/big-business tyrants who have usurped our God given rights, endowed to us by our “Creator”, our God.

The point is not the action that they demand. The point is our obedience to futile and insane demands. The demands will never end and their incoherence will only grow to enforce our knowledge of subservience. The above list is just a sample prior to the main course being prepared for us.

And many don’t even realize it is happening to us. We are changed without knowing it, and living in ways thought impossible before. We’ve not been quantifiably defeated on a battlefield. We’ve been implicitly defeated in our souls, defeated again and again, every time we “comply” against our conscience, our good judgement.

It is as if a spiritual virus has run through society at the individual level and re-made what we’ve valued but taken for granted for generations. Presumptions of freedom, liberty, and autonomy as unique children of God, responsible to God for how we live for Him and for others have been replaced by assumptions of the collective, the common good, duties to the State led by a wise few as the source of wisdom and privileges for all.



We don’t stop and think about it. It just is. Government is all. We are nothing. God is absent (dead?). When did that happen?

And so – Southwest Airlines goes to its Pilots and asks them very personal questions about their medical choices and makes very personal demands about what substance they are required to inject into their body – the morality of that decision is for the CEO to calculate and decide, not the employee unit. You have no say. You are a widget that needs to comply. Inject or go to the hot place, both you and your entire family with you. Submit. By Dec 8. Have a nice day. 🤤

And there stands the lonely Southwest Airlines pilot, on the taxiway facing that once beautiful jet, now threatening and deadly. He does not comply. He risks everything. All by himself if need be. And thereby, he speaks for us all. And we are all essentially with him, because the threat is universal.



We win when we decide we’ve had enough and stand with that lonely pilot and any other lonely soul making their stand. And these souls, these people are everywhere, in every town, neighborhood, family, home.



This is the hill. The last hill. We must defend this hill and then take back all the others. Because there is no hill after this one. They have almost taken it all. It is late. But not too late. It is time to band together. This time, government won’t save us. The Courts won’t save us. The threat is against the individual and as individuals we must meet the threat.



They are trying to take it all from us without firing a shot.



Totalitarian Oligarchy or Constitutional Republic: that is the stakes.

We must stand together or we will all fall apart.

Thank you! God bless you.

