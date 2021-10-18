Philly Abp. Perez holds “Interfaith Mass” of inclusiveness and peace – all are welcome! – except the filthy unvaxxed

By Gina Christian • Posted October 18, 2021

“On Oct. 16, the archbishop celebrated a “Mass for Peace and Justice” at Chestnut Hill College (CHC) to honor lives lost to gun violence, now at record levels in Philadelphia. So far, the city has counted 435 homicides in 2021, with 375 fatal and 1,482 nonfatal shooting victims.

“Attended by some 130 Catholic and interfaith participants, Saturday’s liturgy was organized by CHC’s Institute for Forgiveness and Reconciliation (IFR) as part of its “Month of Nonviolence” observance… Surrounding the altar at the Mass were several T-shirts from the Philadelphia Memorial to the Lost, each representing a gun violence victim in the city last year…Also on display during the liturgy were several paintings of victims courtesy of the Souls Shot Portrait Project, which artistically commemorates individuals killed by gunfire.”

As if this is really a mystery. A pandemic of black on black murder, amid a defunded police department, and a mayor who issued a public apology to the looters last summer, for insensitively using tear gas to break up a riot.

I’m sure a bunch of old, rich, white folk in Chestnut Hill can figure it out.

At least the Archbishop was distracted from Carmelite persecution for a few hours.

All faiths are welcome at this Mass. But if you’re unvaxxed, you’re uninvited.

Extra Vacciniam nulla salus!

https://6abc.com/archbishop-nelson-perez-philadelphia-gun-violence-chestnut-hill-college-mass-philly-guns/11133731/

https://catholicphilly.com/2021/10/news/local-news/faith-prophetic-voices-and-small-beginnings-can-end-gun-violence-says-archbishop/

https://www.chc.edu/events/mass-peace-and-nonviolence-philadelphia-archbishop-nelson-perez