CNN accidentally let someone tell the truth on air

It’s our friend Bari Weiss, who just appeared in this space a few days ago. She carpet bombs Brian Stelter with truth nukes for two minutes, and amazingly they didn’t lose the feed. She strips naked the wokeism industrial complex, and points out all the ugly parts.

“The world has gone mad.”

“Where can I start? Well, when you have the chief reporter on the beat of COVID for The New York Times talking about how questioning or pursuing the question of the lab leak is racist, the world has gone mad.”

“When you’re not able to say out loud and in public there are differences between men and women, the world has gone mad.”

“When we’re not allowed to acknowledge that rioting is rioting and it is bad and that silence is not violence, but violence is violence, the world has gone mad.”

“When you’re not able to say the Hunter Biden laptop is a story worth pursuing, the world has gone mad.”

“When, in the name of progress, young school children, as young as kindergarten, are being separated in public schools because of their race, and that is called progress instead of segregation, the world has gone mad.”

“There are dozens of examples.”

