The antichurch has no precepts: “Do what though wilt shall be the whole of the law” – Aleister Crowley

Pro tip: If the purported Vicar of Christ on earth sounds more like he’s the head of the church of Satan, it’s time to check your base premise.

“Do not think that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets. I am not come to destroy, but to fulfill. For amen I say unto you, till heaven and earth pass, one jot, or one tittle shall not pass of the law, till all be fulfilled. He therefore that shall break one of these least commandments, and shall so teach men, shall be called the least in the kingdom of heaven. But he that shall do and teach, he shall be called great in the kingdom of heaven.” – Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ (Matt 5:17-19)

Pope Francis at General Audience: “Reborn in Christ, we have passed from a religiosity made up of precepts –we have moved on from a religiosity made up of precepts- to a living faith, which has its centre in communion with God and with our brothers and sisters, that is, in love” pic.twitter.com/2z5OJoiRQz — Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) October 20, 2021