Action item: FDA accepting public comments on upcoming decision to experiment on children

At stake is nothing less than injecting an experimental and likely poisonous substance into 5-12 year olds, which in turn will be made a mandatory requirement to attend school, play sports, etc. We have no idea, as it would be impossible, to know any long term adverse effects, but we do know the short term side effects are hideous. Not to mention the risk vs reward for this age group, vaxx vs covid, is negative. Can you spare five minutes to make a public comment? Comments are open until Midnight this coming Monday.

Link is here: https://www.regulations.gov/document/FDA-2021-N-1088-0001

Be sure to use the VAERS injury data, and remember that these figures are only 1% of the estimated death and injuries. This is all an open secret that no one is reporting on. It means over one million people have likely died from the vaxx. Covid is the biggest crime against humanity ever committed, and the deathvaxx is its climax. Or at least, the vector for the total collapse of civilization. I will paste a few handy screenshots here. The first one is quite dramatic. Pass it on.