Jabbed, traced, tracked: New "No vaxx, no Mass" policies coming to a diocese near you Posted on October 24, 2021
2 thoughts on “Jabbed, traced, tracked: New “No vaxx, no Mass” policies coming to a diocese near you”
This bishop is an agent of the Enemy — and maybe he is so blind as not to know it. And why bother to attend Mass, if you have to sell out to the government and a bishop such as this? And, a photo ID to attend Mass? And, what if you don’t have the means to “download your electric QR code”? Need a computer to attend Mass, as well? Official Catholicism, more in some places (such a this) and very little in others (such as the archdiocese where I live) has become a joke.
22nd Sunday After Pentecost
Feast of St. Raphael, Archangel
24th October, MMXXI A. D.
P. O’B–
It’s Antipope Francis and the clerical Homosexual Network Strangling the Church. Not the Church per se.
Of course they’re agents of the Enemy. Banning the Old Mass and requiring the Poison Death Shot are sure signs. At least it clarifies who they are; who they’re not.
Just don’t mistake them for the true Church.
Viva Pope Benedict! Happy feast of St. Raphael. (Take a glance at the Book of Tobias today).