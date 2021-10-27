CDC approves FOURTH jab: Is anyone waking up yet?

By Ivana Saric

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in updated guidelines Tuesday that some immunocompromised people who have received either Pfizer or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines will be able to get a fourth shot.

“People over 18 who are “moderately to severely immunocompromised” and have received three doses of an mRNA vaccine may get a fourth shot (of either the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) at least six months after getting their third Pfizer or Moderna dose, per the CDC.”

https://www.axios.com/cdc-immunocompromised-covid-fourth-shot-1b47635c-c464-4d29-9832-3d94ea1cecf9.html

Folks, this will never, ever end. WE need to end it. Demand that it end. -Mark