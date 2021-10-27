“The New Fundamentalists: They do not permit the freedom of the spirit to enter into them.”

God can’t change. The three Persons of the Triune Godhead can’t change. God is perfect, has always been perfect, and you can’t improve upon perfect.

A five year old can grasp this.

So if someone is asking you to embrace a spirit of change, he is asking you to embrace a demon, and by doing so, adds to the MOUNTAIN of evidence that he himself does not enjoy the supernatural protection of the Petrine Promises.

Whatever this spirit is, you definitely don’t want it entering into you.

He’s not the pope. But he is likely the False Profit forerunner of the Antichrist. Explains a lot.

“Remember your prelates who have spoken the word of God to you; whose faith follow, considering the end of their conversation, Jesus Christ, yesterday, and today; and the same for ever. Be not led away with various and strange doctrines…” (Hebrews 13:7-9)

“For I am the Lord, and I change not…” (Malachi 3:6)