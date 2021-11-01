Feast of All Saints: “Nothing is wanting to those who fear Him”

GRADUAL Ps. 33:10-11 “Fear the Lord all you His saints, for nothing is wanting to those who fear Him. V. Those who seek the Lord shall not be deprived of any good. Alleluia, alleluia! Matt. 11:28 Come to Me, all you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest. Alleluia!”

It’s a healthy fear. Draw it into your bearing. Use that fear to weave your prayer life into a loving surrender to our Lord and Savior, the Way the Truth and the Life. Don’t waste your sufferings! He is permitting those so that you may embrace them, and unite them to the Cross for your own benefit. Striving for sainthood is our duty and our blessing, and the reward is indeed infinitely beyond our wildest expectations.

Happy Feast!

“But, as it is written: That eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither hath it entered into the heart of man, what things God hath prepared for them that love him.” 1 Cor 2:9

“Remember the sufferings of Christ, the storms that were weathered… the crown that came from those sufferings which gave new radiance to the faith… All saints give testimony to the truth that without real effort, no one ever wins the crown.” -Thomas Becket