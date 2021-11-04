Kyle Rittenhouse on trial for his life, and he needs your prayers

Posted on

This young man fired the first shots in the war which is looming, 25 August 2020. It was the third night of riots and violence in downtown Kenosha, and Kyle came prepared to defend himself and others. Anyone who has honestly reviewed the publicly available video evidence knows there was no premeditation in his acts, that he acted in self defense, and that he actually demonstrated restraint in his deployment of lethal force.

Today is day four of the trial. McClarey says his lawyer had a very bad day yesterday. https://the-american-catholic.com/2021/11/04/rittenhouse-trial-day-4/.

Kyle needs our prayers. Please join me?

Live feed of the trial:

