Take Two: Don’t miss Dr. Mazza’s next mini-course… sign up now for “Advent with Antipopes”

Posted on

Poor Dr. Mazza was the victim of my extraction from WordPress blog crash last weekend, so here I am reposting his Advent mini-course. Please join me as we learn about the Antipopes throughout history, and probably a little about the current one.

Advent with Antipopes!

by Ed Mazza

What is an Antipope? Can you name one?

(There are at least 33!)

Were they evil?

(Hint: Not all…one is a canonized saint.)

Was there a female “pope”?

Was there a Jewish “pope”?

(Hint: Not St. Peter)

What makes you a Pope or an Antipope? Can a heretic be a Pope? Can a Pope become a Pope Emeritus?

Join us each Sunday of Advent beginning Nov 28th at 6pm PST.

Early Bird Special: Enroll by Nov 15th for just $99.

(After Nov 16th, $120)

Questions? edmundmazza@gmail.com

ENROLL

